Legal pot brings in new users, while old users still see more fights ahead

Indoor growing and hydroponic supply stores, very busy today. Managers say first time pot growers are "curious"

July 1 began a new era for Oregon marijuana users, as recreational use for those over 21 became legal.

Wednesday, marijuana advocate Russ Belville smoked pot on camera for Fox 12.

“Marijuana makes me mellow, makes me laugh, gets the munchies, appreciate jazz, take a nap,” he said.

He said he is finally free to make choices for his own mind and body, but feels the marijuana movement still has a long way to go before people will treat him the same as a beer drinker. Belville is clear with what he wants.

“You know, the Declaration of Independence; life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” he said. “This is how I pursue happiness and as long as I’m not affecting your life, I have the right to do it.”

This new right got a lot of Oregonians like Phillip Tepper out of bed early Wednesday to get free weed seeds at the Stoney Girl Garden in Clackamas.

“I’m not sure what I’m more excited about, being able to use and finally plant it myself or the botany aspect of it,” he said. “I’ve never planted before so I’m very excited.”

Grow World, an indoor growing and hydroponic supply store, was very busy Wednesday. Manager Chris Zellerhoff said many of the curious faces in the stores were first time pot growers.

Zellerhoff said these new customers varied, “anywhere from 18 to 65, you know, male, female – all across the board.”

"Initially, maybe they’re a little bit nervous or secretive, but we’re here, open arms,” he explained.

While Belville is happy for Wednesday's new law, he still sees more challenges ahead.

“The civil war over marijuana has ended, but we’re still in the reconstruction - Jim Crow phase," he said. "There’s still a lot to go before we go from legalization, to equalization.”

