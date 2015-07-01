Man guilty of manslaughter for 2014 Old Town death sentenced to prison

A man guilty of manslaughter for the 2014 death of a man in Old Town was sentenced to more than six years in prison.

Robert Browne, 42, pleaded guilty to the charge of second-degree manslaughter on Monday.

He was arrested in February for the death of William "Cougar" Burleigh the previous October.

Detectives said the two men got into a fight outside the Portland Rescue Mission on West Burnside Street at 3:30 a.m. Oct. 12, 2014.

Witnesses, who police described as "reluctant," came forward a month later and told officers that Browne punched Burleigh and knocked him to the ground.

Burleigh was taken to Oregon Health & Science University and put on life support because his brain was swelling, but he died two days later.

He wasn't carrying any identification, but was later identified by detectives.



The medical examiner determined Burleigh's injuries were consistent with a fall.

Browne was sentenced to 75 months in prison Monday.

