NBA free agent frenzy kicks off for Blazers, Aldridge, Love

The NBA free agent frenzy kicked off Wednesday and the main offseason question for Blazers fans remains unanswered.

Where will LaMarcus Aldridge end up?

Yahoo Sports reported that multiple teams met with the all-star free agent who has spent his entire career in Portland. Wednesday was the first day teams could negotiate with free agents.

Teams pursuing Aldridge reportedly include the San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Aldridge decided against playing for the Lakers after meeting with team executives and Kobe Bryant.

Another free agent power forward with ties to Oregon has decided to stay put in Cleveland. Kevin Love, a former star player at Lake Oswego High School, agreed to a contract extension with the Cavaliers, according to reports.

The Blazers have been linked to free agent big man Greg Monroe, according to Yahoo, and agreed to a deal with small forward Al-Farouq Aminu.

ESPN reported that the Blazers also agreed to an extension with point guard Damian Lillard for a franchise record five years and $120 million.

Other notable free agents who were Blazers last season include Wesley Matthews and Robin Lopez.

Players can't officially sign with teams until July 9.

