OHSU celebrates Knight Cancer Challenge fundraising victory

Governor Kate Brown talking to the crowd at Pioneer Courthouse Square

Oregon Health & Science University made history last week when they announced they'd raised $500 million for cancer research and Nike founder Phil Knight would match it.

OHSU administrators and doctors took a break from work and left the hospital to have a party in downtown Portland on Wednesday.

Governor Kate Brown joined OHSU officials in Pioneer Courthouse Square today to enjoy their big fundraising victory.

Two years ago, Nike founder Phil Knight and his wife Penny gave the hospital a challenge, raise $500 million dollars for the Knight Cancer Institute and Cancer Research in two years and then he'd match it.

Just last week OHSU raised the $500 million and Knight held up his end of the bargain.

Now, OHSU has a billion dollars to focus on research for early detection of deadly cancers.

Dr. Brian Druker, head of the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute, said he is taking this opportunity to not only treat cancer, but end it.

"I don't see these gifts as donations, I see them as an investment, and with that investment comes a remarkable responsibility to ensure that once again, we change the way the world approaches cancer," said Dr. Druker.

Dr. Druker said they've received donations from millionaires and even kids who set up lemonade stands to raise money.

