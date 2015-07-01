Four boys to face charges for massive fire at Eugene's Civic Stadium

Four boys between the ages of 10 and 12 years old will face criminal charges for the massive fire that tore through Eugene's Civic Stadium.

The fire began at around 5:30 p.m. Monday and escalated quickly with flames twice the height of the stadium and thick black smoke that could be seen for miles.

On Wednesday, arson investigators received a tip in the case, leading to the identification of four boys suspected of starting the fire. Police said the incident was not related to fireworks, but no other details were immediately provided by investigators.

The specific charges against the boys were expected to be released by police Thursday.

PHOTOS: Massive fire at Eugene's Civic Stadium

Nearly 40 emergency personnel responded to the scene of the fire Monday. The fire was deemed under control after about 90 minutes, but crews remained at the scene for hours.

Eugene police issued an evacuation notice for a two-block radius surrounding the stadium while firefighters battled the blaze.

According to the website for the Eugene Emeralds, the team played at Civic Stadium for 41 years before moving to the University of Oregon's PK Park in 2010. The Emeralds share PK Park with the Ducks baseball program.

Civic Stadium was built in 1938, according to the history of the Eugene Emeralds.

