New art mural depicts history of local public transit

As the final preparations are underway for the MAX Orange Line, a new mural has been unveiled.

The 250-foot-long mural is located in the Brooklyn neighborhood at the corner of SE 17th Ave and Holgate Blvd and depicts the history of local public transit.

The mural is part of the Public Art Program for the Portland-Milwaukie Light Rail Transit Project.

Artist Blaine Fontana and his crew created the mural and it's just one of many art pieces along the new Orange Line.

"It basically parallels the west expansion of humanity and the pioneer spirit of Oregon and also the pioneer spirit of TriMet. So it starts way at the end in 1972 and just heads west and wraps around the other side of the wall and ends with the debut of the Tillikum Crossing," said Fontana.

The Orange Line is set to open in September.

For more information about the Portland-Milwaukie Light Rail Transit Project's Public Art Program, visit http://trimet.org/pm/library/publicart.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.