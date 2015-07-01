Free pot seeds handed out to celebrate legalization of the drug

Stoney Girl Gardens is the first Cannabis Seed Company in the U.S. and they were handing out free Commemorative marijuana seeds Wednesday morning.

The seed company is located at 10287 SE HWY 212 in Clackamas and started handing out the seed packages at 9:00 a.m.

People were lining up in person and by car before 8:30 a.m.

Stoney Girl Gardens had a make shift drive-thru to give people the medical-grade cannabis seeds.

People who came out to grab some free seeds had to be 21 or older and have proof of ID. Limit one seed package per person.

Mike Mullins, director of operations at Stoney Girl Gardens, said they had 10,000 seed packets ready to go and could see between 7,000 to 10,000 people come out throughout the day.

No word on if they ran out of seed packages.

