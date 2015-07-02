Two dead after helicopter on training flight crashes near Newberg

A helicopter that crashed in a field outside Newberg Wednesday night was on a routine night training flight, the company that operated the plane said Thursday morning.

Precision Aviation Training said the two people on board were an instructor and a student.

Yamhill County Sheriff's deputies confirmed that two people aboard the helicopter died, but deputies have not yet released their identities.

The FAA said the Schweizer 269C helicopter crashed under unknown circumstances less than a mile east of the Chehalem Airpark.

FOX 12 initially received reports of a helicopter crash in a field near Northeast North Valley Road and Dopp Road near Newberg Wednesday night.

Deputies said witnesses saw the helicopter flying low before it crashed.

Officials with the FAA and the NTSB are investigating.

Witnesses said the crash started a grass fire in the field, which firefighters were able to extinguish.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.