El nino means warm weather likely sticking around

June was the warmest on record in Portland and we could be in for more warm weather.

Clint Bissell owns a lemonade stand at the Beaverton farmer’s market. For him, heat means business.

“I track all of the numbers. I’ve really noticed a big increase this year,” Bissell said.

He’s right. Looking back on the past twelve months, the stats are historic. Six of the past 12 months set warm temperature records.

The month of June set all kinds of records, including the number of 80 and 90 degree days, dry days, sunny days, and the warmest June night ever recorded.

So now, the big question is, what's to come?

Right now, we’re experiencing the effects of El Nino.

El Nino is when ocean temperatures are warmer than average. Summers are usually dry regardless, but with a good chance of El Nino staying with us through the end of the year, fall and winter could also be warmer and drier than average, with our usual rain heading south to California.

The bottom line is, it's been warmer than average and it is likely going to stay that way for a while.

Clint will keep pouring his lemonade, but for him, there is such a thing as too hot.

“Everybody thinks that my sales just go skyrocket when it gets hot. Anything over 85 degrees, the crowd’s cut in half,” he said.

