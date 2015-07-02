Deputies: Salem man stabbed after fight over woman

Deputies arrested a man after a stabbing that resulted from a fight over a woman, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Lancaster Drive Northeast and Silverton Road Northeast around 11:40 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, deputies found Nathaniel Francois, 20, with a stab wound to his abdomen.

He was taken to Salem Hospital with injuries that deputies said were not life-threatening.

Deputies said the stabbing suspect, Shawn Pelletier, 39, ran away from the scene on foot, but deputies tracked him down and arrested him.

Pelletier faces charges of assault in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon.

