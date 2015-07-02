Deputies: Salem man stabbed after fight over woman - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: Salem man stabbed after fight over woman

Posted: Updated:
Shawn Pelletier, booking photo Shawn Pelletier, booking photo
SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

Deputies arrested a man after a stabbing that resulted from a fight over a woman, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Lancaster Drive Northeast and Silverton Road Northeast around 11:40 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, deputies found Nathaniel Francois, 20, with a stab wound to his abdomen.

He was taken to Salem Hospital with injuries that deputies said were not life-threatening.

Deputies said the stabbing suspect, Shawn Pelletier, 39, ran away from the scene on foot, but deputies tracked him down and arrested him.

Pelletier faces charges of assault in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.