Oregon begins rolling out pay-per-mile roads fee

The Oregon Department of Transportation began a test drive of its new pay-per-mile roads fee Wednesday.

Oregon is the first state in the country to use such a system as a replacement for per-gallon gas taxes.

The system is called OReGo, and volunteers can sign up to install a device in their car that collects data on how far they drive.

The idea is that charging per mile would be a more equitable method of collecting money for roads, since vehicles with high gas mileage use less gas and therefore pay less in gas taxes.

With OReGO, drivers will pay 1.5 cents per mile they drive, and will receive a credit to offset gas taxes they pay at the pump.

The state is recruiting 5,000 volunteers for the first phase of OReGO.

To learn more about OReGO, or to sign up, go to www.myorego.org.

