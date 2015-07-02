On the Go with Joe at the Gear Con steampunk convention

Gear Con, an annual convention devoted to 'steampunk' arts, kicks off this weekend in Portland.

Steampunk is a popular genre that mixes science fiction with Victorian-era styles and fashions.

Gear Con features a wide variety of steampunk fashion, art and even martial arts.

It runs from Friday through Sunday at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel on Northeast Multnomah Street.

Tickets start at $25 per day or $50 for the weekend.

For more information on Gear Con, go to www.pdxgearcon.com.

