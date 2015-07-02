Timbers kickoff time for match Sunday moved back due to heat wave

Due to continuing high temperatures in the Portland metro area, Sunday's Portland Timbers match vs. the San Jose Earthquakes has been pushed back six hours.

The kickoff is now set for 8 p.m. instead of 2 p.m. on July 5.

The Timbers worked with Major League Soccer and ESPN2 on the time change due to a heat advisory and unusually high temperatures forecast for Portland over the weekend.

The game will still be broadcast nationally on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

"The safety of our fans, players and everyone involved with the match is our No. 1 priority, and we appreciate the cooperation and partnership with MLS, ESPN2 and the Earthquakes in moving Sunday's kickoff time to the evening when the stadium is much more shaded and temperatures have begun to lower," said Mike Golub, president of business operations for the Timbers.

Due to the kickoff time change, a viewing of the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup final scheduled for Providence Park on Sunday has been canceled. The Timbers released a list of pub partners that will show the World Cup match at this link.

