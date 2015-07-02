Police: Gun found in car during SE Portland traffic stop leads to 3 arrests

A traffic stop in southeast Portland led to the discovery of a handgun and three arrests, according to police.

Portland Police Bureau Gang Enforcement Team officers stopped a car at Southeast 129th and Division Street at 10:38 p.m. Wednesday.

Two people inside were arrested on probation violations. During a search of the vehicle, police said they located a handgun.

Based on the discovery of the gun, a third person was arrested.

David Green Jr., 32, is facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm and possession of oxycodone.

Jayonni Matthew, 21, was arrested on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a restricted weapon, forgery and possession of oxycodone. He was also booked on a probation violation.

Kyle Polk, 21, was also arrested and booked in jail on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm and probation violation.

All three were set to be arraigned Thursday.

A fourth person in the car was released at the scene.

Anyone with information about gun crimes in the city of Portland is encouraged to contact the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106.

