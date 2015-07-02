Agent: Ed Davis agrees to 3-year, $20M deal with Blazers

Ed Davis is leaving Los Angeles for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Davis' agent, David Bauman, says his client has agreed to a three-year, $20 million contract to join the Blazers. He averaged 8.3 points and 7.6 rebounds in his first season with the Lakers last year.

With uncertainty surrounding free agent power forward LaMarcus Aldridge, the Blazers grabbed the athletic and versatile Davis to add to a roster in flux. If Aldridge does return, Davis would be a valuable role player off the bench.

If Aldridge chooses to move elsewhere, Davis could slide into the starting lineup for a role that he has been craving since breaking into the league with Toronto in 2010.

Davis cannot sign his contract until July 9, per league rules.

