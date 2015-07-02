Police: 19-year-old stabbed in fight over girl ends up in jail

A 19-year-old who was stabbed in a fight over a girl ended up in jail because investigators believe he started the altercation, according to deputies.

Deputies responded to Southwest 29th and Sundial Avenue in Troutdale at 1 a.m. Thursday on a report of a man threatening another man with a knife.

They arrived to find one man with a stab wound that was described as non-life threatening. The other man initially ran from the scene, according to investigators, but later returned and talked with deputies.

The knife used in the stabbing was located nearby and a vehicle associated with the incident was towed from the scene.

The man who was stabbed, identified as 19-year-old Anthony Barrera, was taken to the hospital for treatment. Investigators said he was found to be the initial aggressor and was booked in the Multnomah County Jail on charges of fourth-degree assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and strangulation.

The other man was not arrested, but he was also treated at the hospital.

