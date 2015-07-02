Recall issued on fruit and nut mix after Salmonella detected - KPTV - FOX 12

Recall issued on fruit and nut mix after Salmonella detected

Jul 02, 2015
LAKEWOOD, CO

The FDA shared a recall Thursday for a product sold in four Portland metro-area stores.

Natural Grocers, a natural food grocery store chain based in Colorado, is recalling bags of its Caribbean Nut and Fruit Mix due to a possible Salmonella contamination.

The recall was started after FDA testing returned positive findings for Salmonella.

The chain’s four area locations are in Vancouver, Gresham, Happy Valley and Beaverton. The store also has locations in Salem, Corvallis and Eugene.

The product is the mix in a 10 ounce bag. More information is available at FDA.gov.

