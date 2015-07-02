Vancouver firefighters warn of fire danger as fireworks go on sale

Fireworks went on sale in Vancouver Thursday morning, but they can only be used in city limits from 9:00 a.m. until midnight on July 4.

Getting caught using them before Independence Day can come with a hefty price, with violators receiving a $250 fine.

Fire Marshall Heidi Scarpelli said Thursday that the hot, dry weather conditions and fire risk for the Fourth of July holiday weekend are the worst she’s seen in 25 years.

Vancouver Public Schools and Evergreen Public Schools have banned the use of fireworks on their properties due to the fire risk.

Due to the fire risk, Scarpelli urged people to watch community fireworks displays rather than set fireworks off on their own.

The City of Vancouver released the following tips for people who do use fireworks:

Read and follow all warnings

Only adults should light fireworks

Light fireworks in a safe area, such as a driveway or other paved surface

Keep fireworks at least 25 feet away from vegetated areas, or areas with combustibles.

Never attempt to re-ignite or alter malfunctioning fireworks. After allowing them to stand for several minutes, discard in a pail of water

Keep a hose and bucket of water nearby

Light one firework at a time, and move away quickly. Fireworks should never be held or thrown.

Remain a safe distance away from the devices

Never try to re-light fireworks that have not fully functioned

If clothes catch fire, remember to STOP, DROP onto the ground, cover your face, and ROLL over and over until the fire goes out.

