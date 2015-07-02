Lillard: I'll be in #RipCity 6 more years

Damian Lillard confirmed that he will be sticking around Portland for a while.

Lillard took to Twitter Thursday afternoon with a post where he thanked owner Paul Allen and the Trail Blazers organization, and noted he is signed with the team through 2021.

Thank you so much to @PaulGAllen and the @trailblazers organization I'll be in #RipCity 6 more years! Oakland to Ogden to Oregon..TO STAY ?? — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) July 2, 2015

According to an ESPN report, Lillard’s contract extension is estimated to be worth between $120 million and $129 million, the richest in franchise history.

It was also report Thursday that the Blazers picked up power forward Ed Davis from the Lakers. The future of free agent Lamarcus Aldridge, the team’s top scorer last season, is still up in the air.