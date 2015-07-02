Police: Speeding motorcyclist hits curb, dies in Tualatin crash

A speeding motorcyclist hit the curb and lost control of his motorcycle in a deadly crash in Tualatin, according to police.

Emergency crews were called to Southwest 124th Avenue between Herman Road and Tualatin-Sherwood Road on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said the man on the motorcycle was killed in the crash. His name has not been released.

Southwest 124th Avenue was closed for the investigation, with drivers advised to use alternate routes or avoid the area.

Police said the preliminary investigation showed the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.