Boyfriend named suspect in July 4, 2013 disappearance of S. OR woman

Two years after the Fourth of July disappearance of a woman in southern Oregon, detectives believe she was killed, her boyfriend was involved and he knows where her body is located.

On Thursday, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office named Lennie Ames as a suspect in the disappearance of 43-year-old Stephanie Warner.

Investigators said Ames was the last one to see Warner at the Fourth of July Parade in Ashland in 2013.

A few days later, deputies discovered her home, including her animals, had been abandoned. Friends, family and even Warner told detectives at the time that it was not in her character to leave like that and she was incredibly devoted to her animals.

As time went on, detectives said inconsistencies developed in Ames' statements. He told police that Warner dropped him off at the Ruch Country Store the night she disappeared and then he got a ride back to his camp on BLM land.

Police said he then claimed someone gave him a ride to Warner's home the following day, but she was gone. He said he took her green Nissan Xterra to a market in Williams, returned the SUV to her driveway and got a ride from friends to his camp, according to deputies.

Investigators said he did not report Warner missing.

Based on his statements, as well as physical evidence, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office on Thursday identified Ames as the only suspect in the case.

Detectives said they believe he knows the location of Warner's remains, but he is not cooperating with law enforcement at this time.

The Medford Mail Tribune reports that investigators believes Ames is in Georgia, but they haven't been able to get in touch with him for about a year. He has a related arrest warrant for charges of offensive littering and criminal trespass from October 2013.

Searches for Warner will continue in the coming months, according to the sheriff's office.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.