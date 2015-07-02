Police: Woman carjacks driver at detox center, crashes at Starbucks, attempts to carjack second driver

According to police reports, a woman carjacked a driver, then tried to carjack another person in northeast Portland Thursday.

The report states that staff members at Hooper Detox were struggling with Brooke Defrees in the parking lot.

As officers showed up, officers said she carjacked a driver near Grand and Couch, pulling the victim out of her Toyota and driving north.

Defrees only made it a few blocks, and according to witnesses like Kyle Henderson, the woman crashed the car into other vehicles as she drove north.

“Saw her just jumping in and out of cars, just running through traffic,” he said.

“She hit a van, almost hit a guy right across the street over here. That’s when i came out,” Brian Esters, another witness, added. I see the cops chasing her up the street. She was on a mission, no doubt.”

The pursuit ended at the Starbucks on northeast Grand and Hoyt, where officers claim Defrees crashed a car going the wrong way through the drive through.

She tried to carjack another car before she was arrested.

The victims were not hurt, and officers issued citations to Defrees for robbery and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Officers cited her instead of arresting her because she’ll be in the hospital for treatment for an undetermined amount of time.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.