Pallets of extra water and ice hauled in for crowds at Waterfront Blues Festival

Organizers of Portland’s Waterfront Blues Festival say they’re doing everything that they can to make sure people stay hydrated under the scorching hot sun.

"We've had die hard fans that lined up at 10:30 this morning just to get their spot, and they've been sitting in the sun ever since," Myrna Jensen with the Oregon Food Bank said.

Jensen said that large mister machines were brought in to cool of the thousands of people who packed the waterfront grass for opening day of the festival. Large fans were also brought in to keep musicians cool.

Organizers said they are hauling in extra water and ice for the crowd, and are offering up a free water re-filling station to people who bring in empty water bottles.

"The direct sunlight can be pretty brutal. I decided to spray a little water in my hat, it's just getting too hot out here," one festival goer said Thursday night.

Organizers said they typically only allow two factory sealed water bottles into the event, but this year they’re throwing that rule out the window because of the heat. Now, they say people can bring in as many factory sealed water bottles as they want.

"We've had a few people who felt a little weary, but we have EMS on site in case there's incident," Jensen said. "Anyone who comes in, we can take care of them."

The festival will continue through the weekend. There is a suggested $10 donation to get into the event, with all proceeds going to the Oregon Food Bank. Jensen explained that $10 can potentially pay for 30 meals to be shared with people in need.

