Police: Man killed in deputy-involved shooting was in driver's seat of patrol car

A man killed in an officer-involved shooting in McMinnville had struggled with a deputy and was in the driver's seat of the deputy's patrol car when he was shot, according to investigators.

Police released new details Thursday about the previous morning's shooting.

A Yamhill County Sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on Northeast Doran Drive, just off Highway 99W in McMinnville at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The deputy requested a cover unit respond to the scene, and police said as that was happening a person in the back seat got out and ran across the highway.

Police said the other two people in the stopped car stayed at the scene, along with the deputy who conducted the traffic stop.

The man who ran away, identified as 24-year-old Kevin Judson, went to the shared parking lot of Christensen Auto Sales and Tire Factory, where he encountered Deputy Richard Broyles.

The McMinnville Police Department reported Thursday that, "Although details of the incident are continuing to be compiled, it is clear that Deputy Broyles and Judson were involved in a struggle and ultimately Judson was shot."

At the time he was shot, Judson was alone in the driver's seat of Broyles' patrol vehicle.

Police said there were uninvolved witnesses in the area who are cooperating with the investigation and providing statements.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined Judson's cause of death was two gunshot wounds.

According to court records, Judson was convicted of methamphetamine possession and contempt of court in Yamhill County in 2011.



Broyles, a 16-year veteran of the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office is on paid administrative leave, which is protocol following an officer-involved shooting.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the McMinnville Police Department tip line at 503-434-2337.

