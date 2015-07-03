Locket, lost for two years, brings two families together

Morgyn wearing the locket before it was lost.

Two local families are coming together in an amazing way, over a discovery made at Blue Lake Park.

Journey Roldan, 6, recently discovered a tarnished, heart-shaped locket while swimming in the water.

“I saw a silver thing and I picked it up,” she said.

She gave it to her mother, Winter Roldan, who noticed a unique engraving: ‘Roo, with u always, Daddy,’

“That’s what made me think it was special,” Roldan told Fox 12.

She posted a picture of the locket on a community lost and found page on Facebook, and was blown away by what happened next.

Within 20 minutes, a woman named Aimee Price posted, saying it belonged to her daughter and had been missing for two years.

“I just saw the hand holding a black heart [in the post] and I knew it was hers,” Price said, holding back tears.

It’s the locket she bought for her daughter, Morgyn, after Morgyn’s father suddenly passed away. Roo was the nickname he gave her, and the necklace held his ashes.

Morgyn had been swimming in the same area at Blue Lake Park two years ago, when the locket that meant the world to her slipped off.

She searched for it for hours, but never could find it.

“It was emotional,” Price added. “[It was] like he died again, and I think that was the hard thing for me and her, it just felt like we were going through it again, we were going through the grieving again.”

But now, thanks to little 6-year-old Journey, the locket is back where it belongs.

“It was sad that they lost it two years ago, so I’m glad I found it for them,” Journey said.

Morgyn now lives in the Seattle area, and is days away from giving birth to her first baby. But before she becomes a mother, she needs her father back.

“I’m excited,” Price added. “I’m excited to give it to her and put it back on.”

