Dry weather and hot temperatures lead to busy night for fire crews

The extraordinarily dry weather conditions lead to a busy night for area fire crews Thursday.

The Multnomah County Fire District 14 out of Corbett responded to a fire on U.S. Forest Service land near Troutdale that grew to 20,000 square feet in size. Witnesses said a young man was throwing fireworks off of the overpass.

A grass fire shut down parts of U.S. 97 near Maryhill and east bound State Road 14. The Washington Department of Transportation said the highways were closed for several hours. There was no word yet Thursday night on what caused the fire.

The Sauvie Island Fire Department also responded to a brush fire Thursday on Reeder Road. The department did not say what started the fire, but that it was contained.

Clark County fire crews had to fight a blaze that started from a car. A young man was working on an older model VW Beetle when a fuel leak ignited and spread to nearby brush. The fire quickly grew to a quarter of an acre in size, and the vehicle was a total lost.

