Reports: Wes Matthews headed to Dallas

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

NBA David Analyst David Aldridge reported Thursday night that Portland free agent Wes Matthews is ready to accept a new contract with the Dallas Mavericks.

Matthews, who ended his season early due to a torn Achilles’ before the playoffs, had also been sought by the Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors.

ESPN Senior Writer Marc Stein reported that Matthews turned down a $64 million, four-year deal with the Kings to sign with Dallas.

The news come just hours after Trail Blazers power forward Damian Lillard took to Twitter to say he would with Portland for another six years, indicating an extension after his current contract wraps up after next season.

