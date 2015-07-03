Junction Fire in Klickitat County grows to 2,100 acres

Sections of U.S. Highway 97 and State Road 14 were both closed for several hours Thursday night and into Friday morning due to grass fires nearby.

Firefighters said the two fires, which were reported around 5:15 p.m. Thursday, combined into one larger fire that crews were calling the Junction Fire, because it was near the junction of the two highways.

Washington State transportation officials said U.S. 97 reopened to traffic shortly before midnight Friday, and State Road 14 reopened around 4 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters worked through the night to extinguish the fire and reopen the highways.

As of Saturday afternoon, the fire has burned over 2,100 acres and is about 67% contained.

The fire destroyed one home, an apartment, a hay barn and seven outbuildings were destroyed. There were no reports of injuries, though three people were displaced as a result of the fire.

Drivers traveling through the area should be prepared for changing conditions and take an alternate route, if necessary.

