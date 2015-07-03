Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks

Communities throughout Oregon and Southwestern Washington are putting on fireworks displays for the Fourth of July. Below is a list of some of the more popular events in the region. If we left one out, post it in the comments!

Waterfront Blues Festival, Portland

Fireworks begin at approx. 10:10 p.m. Admission to the festival is a minimum $10 donation, which helps feed the hungry.

More info: www.waterfrontbluesfest.com

Pepsi Fourth of July Spectacular at Oaks Park

Gates open at 10 a.m., fireworks at dusk. Admission varies.

More info: www.oakspark.com/4th-of-july.html

Independence Day at Fort Vancouver

Fireworks begin at approx. 10:05 p.m. Tickets are $5 in advance, $7 at the gate.

More info: www.4th.fortvan.org

Cowlitz Co. Go Fourth Festival

All-day festival at Lake Sacajawea in Longview, WA, with fireworks at approx. 10 p.m.

More info: http://gofourthfestival.org/

Salem Fourth of July Celebration

Fireworks begin at approx. 10:15 p.m. at Riverfront Park. Admission is free.

More info: http://www.travelsalem.com/event/fourth-july-celebration-salem

Salem-Keizer Volcanoes vs. Tri-City Dust Devils

The Volcanoes will be celebrating veterans with patriotic tributes all weekend, with fireworks after the game July 4.

More info: Salem-Keizer Volcanoes website

St. Paul Rodeo

The St. Paul Rodeo features fireworks at the end of each day. Ticket prices range from $18 to $28.

More info: http://www.stpaulrodeo.com/

Mollala Buckeroo

The Mollala Buckeroo features fireworks after each evening performance.

More info: http://molallabuckeroo.com/

Estacada Timber Festival

Fireworks begin at approx. 10 p.m.

More info: http://estacadatimberfestival.com/home/

Corbett Fun Fest

Fireworks begin at approx. 10:30 p.m. General admission is $10.

More info: http://www.corbettfunfest.com/

Hood River Fourth of July Celebration

The Hood River Lions Club will put on a fireworks display on the riverfront, beginning at approx. 10 p.m.

More info: http://www.gorgelions.org/index.htm

Fort Dalles Fourth

Fort Dalles bills its fireworks display at the biggest in Oregon.

More info: http://www.fortdallesfourth.com/

Tigard Old-Fashioned Fourth of July

Gates open at 6 p.m. at Tigard High School. Fireworks begin at approx. 9:30 p.m.

More info: http://www.tigard-or.gov/community/events.php

Newport

Fireworks will be fired off from Yaquina Bay at dusk.

More info: http://www.newportchamber.org/press/15_6_26.htm

Seaside - Paintin' the Beach & Lightin' the Sky

Fireworks begin at approx. 10 p.m. on the beach

More info: http://www.seasidechamber.com/events/events-2/july-4th-celebration/

Detroit Lake Fireworks Over the Lake

The annual Fireworks Over the Lake show takes place on Saturday, July 11.

More info: http://www.detroitlakeoregon.org/events/#independence-day

Dallas Freedomfest

Fireworks begin at dusk at Roger Jordan Community Park, near the Aquatic Center.

More info: http://www.dallasoregon.org/Freedomfest/

Monmouth/Independence

Fireworks start at dusk at Riverview Park in Independence

More info: http://www.travelsalem.com/event/july-4th-festival-monmouth

Forest Grove Fourth of July Celebration

Fireworks begin at dusk at Tom McCall School. Admission is $5 or $20 per family suggested donation.

More info: http://www.forestgrove-or.gov/calendar/event/2015-07-05/july-4th-celebration.html

Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum - McMinnville

The museum will be open for free admission from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fireworks begin at dusk.

More info: http://evergreenmuseum.org/celebrate-mac-july-4th-spectacular/

Sandy fireworks show

Fireworks begin at approx. 10 p.m. at Sandy High School

More info: http://www.ci.sandy.or.us/index.cfm?fuseaction=content.pageDetails&id=60109&typeID=40312

General Canby Day

Canby hosts a full day of Fourth of July festivities, starting with a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. Fireworks will begin around 10 p.m. at the Trost School soccer field.

More info: http://www.generalcanbyday.org/

