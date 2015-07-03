Portland police seeking man suspected of stealing from gym lockers

Police asked for the public's help Friday finding a man who's suspected of stealing from lockers at a number of gyms around the Portland metro area, in addition to other crimes.

Police said Daniel Leroy Turner, 51, is accused of sneaking in or using a guest pass to gain entry to various athletic facilities. Officers said he then broke into lockers and stole cash and credit cards.

On at least one occasion, Turner also exercised before burglarizing the lockers, officers said.

Police said Turner is suspected of stealing from the following locations:

Lloyd Athletic Club, 815 Northeast Halsey Street, Portland

Mt. Scott Community Center, 5530 Southeast 72nd Avenue, Portland

Nautilus Health Club, 10466 Southeast Main Street, Milwaukie

East Portland Community Center, 740 Southeast 106th Avenue, Portland

Eastside Athletic Club, 9100 Southeast Sunnyside Road, Portland

Chehalem Aquatic Center, 1802 Haworth Avenue, Newberg

Turner is also wanted on charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated identity theft, identity theft, theft in the second degree and interfering with a police officer.

Turner is a white man, 5 ft. 10 in. to 6 ft. tall, weighing 210 to 240 pounds with brown eyes, a shaved or bald head and multiple tattoos.

Anyone who sees Turner should call 9-1-1.

