Woman killed in head-on crash in Yamhill County

One person died and two others were injured when two cars crashed head-on in Yamhill County Thursday, Oregon State Police said.

Troopers said Arlie Ellis, 74, was driving a 1999 Subaru Legacy southbound on Highway 153 about seven miles east of Amity Thursday afternoon when he crossed the center line.

Arlie Ellis' car crashed head-on into a 2015 Toyota Prius driven by Richard Mafit, 58.

The passenger in Arlie Ellis' car, Marion Ellis, 75, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arlie Ellis and Richard Mafit were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. An update on their conditions wasn't immediately available.

Highway 153 was closed for several hours while law enforcement investigated the crash.

Investigators were working to determine what caused Arlie Ellis to cross into oncoming traffic.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.