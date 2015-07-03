Holiday campers braving the heat

Despite temperatures in the mid-90s, families packed Portland area campgrounds for Fourth of July weekend, doing whatever they could to beat the heat.

At Champoeg State Park near Newberg, campsites were completely booked for the weekend, with families staying cool in plastic pools or in air conditioned RVs, along with the occasional squirt gun battle.

“The weather's nice and hot but it's enjoyable. There's a little bit of a breeze, and when you're in the shade it's actually pretty nice,” camper Jim Settlemyer said.

For those still planning to camp this weekend, local retailers like Cabela’s offer a variety of products to help keep them and their food and beverages cool in the high temperatures.

A Yeti cooler with pre-frozen gel ice packs, for instance, can keep things cool for up to four days.

There are also different brands of ultra-light fabric, which can wick moisture away and in some cases, even repel mosquitoes.

Anyone who hasn’t yet secured a campsite, however, should check availability online before venturing out, since many campgrounds are at or near capacity.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.