Fort Vancouver organizers say event is safe, prepared in light of national terror warnings

While people are watching fireworks this weekend, law enforcement will be watching for suspicious activity.

Federal security officials have issued a bulletin warning of the possibility of a terror strike.

It is expected that 35,000 to 40,000 people will show up for Fort Vancouver’s fireworks show Saturday, and hundreds in that crowd will be there specifically to make sure everyone stays safe.

Organizers said they are aware of the bulletin issued to law enforcement by the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI and the National Counter terrorism Center warning of a possible terrorist strike.

Local FBI agents said there has been no credible threat made. The show of force is precautionary, a response to ISIS and recent terror attacks.

However, they also say there is no reason to believe your celebration could become a target.

Event organizers said the event will be heavily secured, but that is no change from past years at Fort Vancouver’s display, one of the largest fireworks shows on the west coast.

There will be 150 security guards, along with Vancouver police and neighborhood watch volunteers.

“We try to be very prepared every year,” Cara Cantonwine, program director at Fort Vancouver National Trust, said. “We try to create a very family friendly, safe environment for our guests every year.”

Vancouver police again Friday reiterated that there are no known threats to our area, but say public events are a reason for officers to be extra vigilant.

