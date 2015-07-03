Police: Man robs Plaid Pantry at gunpoint

Portland Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at a Plaid Pantry in Arbor Lodge neighborhood early Friday morning.

Police arrived to the convenience store located in the 2700 block of North Lombard Street around 5:50 a.m.

An employee told police the suspect entered the store, pointed a handgun at the clerk, took some cash and then left the store.

Officers and a police K-9 searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

Police said the suspect is an African American male, 5'7", thin build, wearing dark-colored shorts, a light-colored t-shirt and a knit cap.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact robbery detectives at (503) 823-0405.

