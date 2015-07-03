Crews battle house fire, natural gas leak in Aloha

A natural gas leak made it difficult for firefighters to put out flames at an early morning house fire in Aloha.

The fire started at a house off Southwest 195th near Madeline around 5 a.m.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue firefighters said they could see a black column of smoke when they arrived to the scene.

Fire crews began to extinguish the flames, but had to be very cautious as the fire had disabled a gas meter causing natural gas to be released.

Once the gas to the residence was shut off and crews were able to extinguish the fire.

Two people who live in the home got out safely and no one was hurt.

FOX 12 spoke with a neighbor who said crews worked to make sure his house wasn't damaged by the flames too.

"They got my garden hose and were hosing down the side of the house. I'm very grateful for them having done that, because the side of my house is blistered, the paint," said Don Stettler.

TVF&R said the fire started outside the house, then caused major damage to the garage and attic.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.