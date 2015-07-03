Hundreds celebrate legalized marijuana at 'Weed The People' rally

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Portland for a rally called "Weed The People" on Friday.

People at the rally were celebrating the fact that recreational pot is now legal in Oregon and is now on track to go on sale.

The State House has passed a bill allowing retail marijuana sales to begin on October 1.

The bill would allow tax-free retail sales through existing medical marijuana dispensaries. Possession and use of limited amounts of marijuana is now legal, but there's no place for pot users to legally buy the drug.

The bill has been sent to Governor Kate Brown waiting for her signature.

It's passage through the house was welcomed news at the "Weed The People" rally.

Dispensaries from across the area set up booths. Some of the booths were giving away marijuana for free.

People attending the rally are calling this week truly historic.

"Its just progressive movement. You see the people who support it and then you see the legalization that passes to get that support, and then you see the fruits of that labor, people that made it happen," said a "Weed The People" attendee.

The governor's office told FOX 12 there's no time frame yet for when Governor Brown will decide whether to sign the bill, which is just a temporary measure.

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission is still working to develop regulations and license permanent pot stores next year.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.