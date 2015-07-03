Crews extinguish fire near fireworks stand in Tualatin - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews extinguish fire near fireworks stand in Tualatin

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Courtesy: Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue
TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) -

Around 11 a.m. on Friday, a fire sparked just 50-feet away from a fireworks stand in a parking lot in Tualatin.

The fire was located near SW Lower Boones Ferry Road and SW 65th Ave.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said a worker from the firework stand ran out with two large fire extinguishers to help before firefighters arrived.

Crew were able to quickly put the fire out before it spread to the stand.

The fire burned a 20 by 30 foot patch of juniper bushes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.