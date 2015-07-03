Crews extinguish fire near fireworks stand in Tualatin

Around 11 a.m. on Friday, a fire sparked just 50-feet away from a fireworks stand in a parking lot in Tualatin.

The fire was located near SW Lower Boones Ferry Road and SW 65th Ave.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said a worker from the firework stand ran out with two large fire extinguishers to help before firefighters arrived.

Crew were able to quickly put the fire out before it spread to the stand.

The fire burned a 20 by 30 foot patch of juniper bushes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

