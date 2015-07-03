Rescue crews suspend search for man who disappeared in the Willamette River near Albany

Rescue boats searched the area near Bowman Park where authorities said a man went under the water on Friday.

Albany Police Department said a 39-year-old man was floating on an air mattress in the Willamette River, then his family heard him yelling for help.

Police have not been able to find the man and have called off the search for the night.

