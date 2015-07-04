Reports: 4.2 magnitude earthquake near Eugene - KPTV - FOX 12

Reports: 4.2 magnitude earthquake near Eugene

Posted: Updated:
EUGENE, OR (KPTV) -

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake has been reported near Eugene. 

ODOT Incident Responders are conducting inspections of bridges in the Eugene-Springfield area. 

They have reported that there are no reports of damage to any roadways or bridges at this time. 

The Eugene and Springfield Fire department said that all fire crews are conducting neighborhood tours to assess if there was any structural damage following the earthquake.

