Police: Fatal car crash in Baker County

Oregon State Police have reported that one person died on Saturday after two cars collided in Baker County.

According to police, at 1:30 a.m. emergency crews responded to the report of a rollover crash on I-84 near milepost 327.

Trooper Andrew McClay said that a 2002 Hyundai Accent was traveling westbound on I-84 when it began to pass a 2010 Ford Ranger pickup.

The Hyundai, which was being operated by Enrique Jiminez, 64, was reported to have swerved into the pickup, driven by Taylor Grove, 24. Police said that the collision caused both of the vehicles to lose control and exit the interstate.

According to police, Jiminez was ejected from his vehicle as it rolled over several times. Jiminez reportedly died at the scene.

Grove was not injured in the accident.

Preliminary investigation indicated that Jiminez was not wearing a seat belt and it was reported that alcohol consumption by Jiminez is suspected as the contributing factor of the crash.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

