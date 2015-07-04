Police: Girl dies in crash near Douglas Co., driver charged with - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Girl dies in crash near Douglas Co., driver charged with DUII and homicide

Posted: Updated:
CANYONVILLE, OR (KPTV) -

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported that a 13-year-old girl died on Friday after the car she was in struck a tree. 

According to police, at 8:45 p.m. they were called to a vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Tiller Trail Highway in Canyonville. 

Police said that a 1994 Toyota Camry, driven by Paul Pena, 55, was traveling eastbound on the highway when it left the road and struck a tree on the passenger side of the vehicle. 

When police arrived they said that Pena was attempting to do CPR on his daughter, Sophia Pena, 13, who was the passenger in the vehicle. 

Sophia Pena was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. 

Paul Pena was taken into custody and charged with DUII, reckless driving and criminally negligent homicide.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.