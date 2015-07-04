Police: One person killed in plane crash at Salem Airport

Salem Police Department have reported that there was a fatal plane crash at the Salem Airport on Saturday.

According to police, at 8:26 a.m. they received a call of a plane crash north of the runway on the Salem Airport grounds.

Witnesses reported that a small plane was attempting to takeoff northbound when it crashed of the runway and burst into flames.

The flames were quickly extinguished by fire crew and it was determined by police that there was at least one deceased victim in the plane.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.



