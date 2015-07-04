Police seeking help in finding stolen wheelchair-accessible van

The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public's help in finding a stolen wheelchair-accessible van.

According to police, the van was stolen in downtown Portland on Friday night.

The van is a white 1992 Chevrolet Astro Van, with a primer gray on the passenger slider door and missing paint and rust on the roof.

The van is wheelchair-accessible and its license plates are Oregon S-Q-E-8-7-3.

Police said that the van was parked at NW 1st Ave. and Couch St. Police were able to obtain area surveillance images of the two suspects and the van.

According to police, one of the suspects, Nathaniel Ford, 29, was arrested later in the evening on Friday. He was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and attempted possession of heroin.

The second suspect is described as an African American male, stocky build and a bald head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland Police.

