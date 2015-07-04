Two fires near Dayville, over 22,000 acres burned

The Oregon Department of Forestry has reported that they are working to contain two fires near Dayville.

The Corner Creek Fire is currently burning 11 miles south of Dayville. The fire is estimated at 22,000 acres in size and is only five percent contained. Hot and dry weather conditions, with wind gusts up to 20 mph, is creating a challenge for firefighters.

The Sugarloaf Fire is now ninety percent contained with a total size of 4,470 acres.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. on Saturday, due to temperatures near 100 degrees and very low humidity.

