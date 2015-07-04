Winners announced in Sing Fourth Teen Vocal Competition at Fort Vancouver

Ten local high school students competed for scholarships and more in the annual Sing Fourth competition at Fort Vancouver.

The Fort Vancouver National Trust announced the winning vocalists at the Vancouver Toyota Main Stage on Saturday.

The top three vocalists were:

-First place: Tirza Meuljic, CAM Academy, "Popular"

-Second place: Hannah Wilson, Skyview High School, "Something's Got a Hold on Me"

-Third: Mia Josberger, Cedar Tree Classical Christian School, "Defying Gravity"

First place winner received a $1,000 scholarship to the college of their choice and a trophy. Second place received a $500 scholarship and third took home a $250 scholarship.

The winners were chosen by a panel of musician judges: Asha Barendregt, Bryan Podwys, Nick Gimarelli, Andy Madson, Carrie Cunningham, Steve Hale and Blake Sakamoto.

Other vocalists competing in the Sing Fourth Teen Vocal Competition were Lauren Barton, Mountain View High School; Kaleb Burris, Evergreen High School; Isaac Dizon, Camas High School; Danielle Lorange, Evergreen High School; Bella Olsen, River Home Link; Becca Weinberg, Camas High School; Samantha Dearing (alternate), Prairie High School; Grace Cunningham (alternate), VSAA.

The Sing Fourth Teen Vocal Competition was presented by Davidson & Associates Insurance.

For more information, visit www.fortvan.org/fourth.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.