Tips on how to keep pets safe on the Fourth of July

The Fourth of July can be very frightening and dangerous for your pets.

DoveLewis Emergency Animal hospital said the Fourth of July is one of their busiest weekends of the year.

"Make sure pets are safely secured indoors and in a cool place if left at home during Fourth of July celebrations," said Dr. Sarah Tauber, a veterinarian at DoveLewis. "And if you take dogs with you to a barbecue or to watch fireworks, pay special attention to how this heat may affect them. Watch for symptoms of heatstroke and heat exhaustion, and keep your dogs on a leash if you're out watching fireworks. Keep a safe distance away from any live fireworks shows."

Here are some safety tips to keep in mind:

-Safely secure pets indoors while fireworks are going off. If you have to take your dog outside, make sure to use a leash.

-If your pet is extra sensitive to loud noises, do not leave your pet alone for extended periods of time.

-Keep all used and unused fireworks away from animals at all times.

-Make sure you pet is microchipped and wearing identification tags.

-Talk to you vet about whether or not the use of a mild sedative is appropriate.

Incase of an emergency, please contact DoveLewis at (503) 228-7281.

You can find a lost and found database at http://www.dovelewis.org/community-services/lost-found-database.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.