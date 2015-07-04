Wildfire on Mt. Adams grows to 250 acres, closes hiking trails - KPTV - FOX 12

Wildfire on Mt. Adams grows to 250 acres, closes hiking trails

Courtesy: Stephanie Ortmann Courtesy: Stephanie Ortmann
MT. ADAMS, WA (KPTV) -

The Horseshoe Fire on Mt. Adams started on Friday afternoon.

Mt. Adams Ranger District said the fire covers about 250 acres on the west side of Mt. Adams, within the Mt. Adams Wilderness south of Riley Camp Trail #64.

There are five 20 person crews assigned to this wildfire.

The Gifford Pinchot National Forest has closed public access to the following trails:

-Trail #9 Round the Mountain: Between Trail #16 Shorthorn and Trail #112 Divide Camp
-Trail #12 Stagman Ridge
-Trail #64 Riley Camp
-Trail #64A Riley South
-Trail #73 Crofton Ridge
-Trail #75 Salt Creek
-Trail #112 Divide Camp
-Trail #2000 Pacific Crest Trail: Between Forest Road 23 and Trail #112 Divide Camp

The cause of the fire is not known.

