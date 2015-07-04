Power outage affecting over 8,400 in Seaside area

About 8,403 Pacific Power customers are without power in the Seaside area.

The areas affected are Gearhart, Seaside and Warrenton.

Pacific Power said the cause is due to a transmission interruption.

Crews are on site and repairs are underway.

Pacific Power said power won't be restored until 1:00 a.m.

