Power outage affecting over 8,400 in Seaside area - KPTV - FOX 12

SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) -

About 8,403 Pacific Power customers are without power in the Seaside area.

The areas affected are Gearhart, Seaside and Warrenton.

Pacific Power said the cause is due to a transmission interruption.

Crews are on site and repairs are underway.

Pacific Power said power won't be restored until 1:00 a.m.

