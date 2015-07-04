Firefighters making progress on Niagara Fire near Detroit Lake

A fire containment line has been made around the Niagara Fire and additional growth is not expected, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.

The fire is now at 70 acres and is 35 percent contained.

The Niagara Fire was first reported on July 4 and is located near the Big Cliff Dam along Highway 22.

180 firefighters along with two helicopters are making progress on the fire.

There are no road or recreational closures associated with the fire at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

