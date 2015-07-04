Police investigating stabbing on Eastbank Esplanade - KPTV - FOX 12

Police investigating stabbing on Eastbank Esplanade

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Central Precinct officers responded to the report of a stabbing on the Eastbank Esplanade on Saturday.

The reports came in around 4:37 p.m.

Officers arrived to the scene between the Hawthorne and Morrison Bridges and found an adult male suffering from a serious but not life-threatening knife wound.

Police said the suspect was last seen running northbound along the Willamette River.

The suspect is described as an African American male wearing a black t-shirt and green shorts.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Police Non-Emergency Line at (503) 823-3333.

